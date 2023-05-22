Williamson is a Detroit, Michigan native, who comes to Piscataway after two seasons at Central Michigan. Prior to that he spent time at LIU-Brooklyn, UMass and Pittsburgh, where he worked alongside current Assoc. Head Coach Brandin Knight.

Rutgers Basketball's search for their new assistant coach has come to an end today as it was announced that Central Michigan's Marlon Williamson was hired as first reported by Jerry Carino.

Here’s his full bio via CMUCHIPPEWAS.COM

“Marlon Willamson was added to Tony Barbee's staff in May, 2021 as an assistant coach. Known as a top-notch recruiter with extensive ties in Detroit and the state of Michigan, throughout the Midwest, and East Coast, Williamson’s main responsibilities at CMU will include recruiting student-athletes, game preparation, and on-floor coaching.

A Detroit native and a graduate of Cass Tech High School, Williamson spent the last four years as an assistant at Long Island University-Brooklyn (2017-21) under Head Coach Derek Kellogg. He also spent two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh under Head Coach Jamie Dixon. That stint included an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015-16.

Prior to Pitt, he served as an assistant coach at the University of Massachusetts from 2012-14, during which the Minutemen finished 45-21 and made back-to-back postseason appearances (2013 NIT and 2014 NCAA), including an NCAA Tournament berth in 2014, the program's first in 16 years. In 2013-14, the Minutemen earned their first NCAA Tournament bid in 16 seasons, with a No. 6 seed, finished 24-9 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. Prior to UMass, Williamson spent nine years working with The Family, a Detroit-based AAU program. He served as head coach and president of Youth Operations and also oversaw scouting, scheduling, academic progress monitoring and counseling. Among the players who were members of The Family during Williamson's time with the organization are Joe Crawford (Kentucky), Jordan Crawford (Indiana/Xavier), Chris Douglas-Roberts (Memphis), Draymond Green (Michigan State), Malik Hairston (Oregon) and James Young (Kentucky).

Along with his coaching duties with The Family, Williamson spent four years as Corporate Trainer with Associated Community Services, two years as Director of Purchasing and Sales with Charter Schools Administrative Services, and two years as Transportation with ABC Transportation.

As a player, Williamson was a four-year letterwinner at Youngstown State from 1999-2003. He was named the Penguins' most valuable player and earned a spot on the Horizon League All-Defensive Team while serving as team captain during his senior year. As the starting point guard as a senior in 2003, he averaged 8.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game en route to being named YSU’s MVP. Over his four-year career with the Penguins, Williamson scored 379 points, dished out 199 assists, and converted 45 3-pointers in 99 career games. He also starred at Detroit’s Cass Tech High School.

Williamson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in global studies from Youngstown State."