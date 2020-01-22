The Rutgers men's basketball team suffered a hard fought 85-80 loss to the No. 19 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes today out in Iowa City tonight. Below is a quick recap of the Scarlet Knights latest loss to Iowa. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

THE GOOD -- AT LEAST THE RUTGERS OFFENSE SHOWED UP

THE SKINNY: Despite the loss, the Scarlet Knights offense came to play today. Rutgers was hitting a good majority of their shots from the field, shooting 58.6% in the first half and 46.8% for the entire game. This hot shooting from the Scarlet Knights was one of the only reasons that they were able to stay in the game, despite the spotty defense throughout. THE BAD -- THE RUTGERS DEFENSE HAD NO ANSWER FOR GARZA THE SKINNY: Going into today's game, everyone knew it was going to be a big challenge for Rutgers to defend Iowa big man Luka Garza, who is one of the top 10 scorers in the entire country. It didn't matter if he was in the paint, outside the arc or even had a man within a foot of him, he couldn't miss and would go on to score 28 points to go along with 13 rebounds and four blocks.

That's how you open a half on the road. 🔥



RHJ skies for the alley-oop as @RutgersMBB leads Iowa: pic.twitter.com/aFAFAs0Yi0 — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) January 23, 2020

RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Big man Myles Johnson opens up the second half with a quick alley-oop pass to Ron Harper Jr. UP NEXT: Rutgers comes back home to the RAC in Piscataway to play Nebraska for a second time this season on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST. Stay tuned for more to come on tonight's game right here on The Knight Report!