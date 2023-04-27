Rutgers continues to scour the country for bigs in both high school and the NCAA transfer portal.

The coaching staff recently reached out to Naheem McLeod, a gargantuan 7-foot-4 Center via Florida State.

Since entering the portal, McLeod has heard from Rutgers, Syracuse, Memphis, West Virginia, Clemson, Ole Miss, Duquesne, Temple, La Salle, Memphis, High Point, and a barrage of others.