Rutgers Hoops showing interest in Florida State big man Naheem McLeod
Rutgers continues to scour the country for bigs in both high school and the NCAA transfer portal.
The coaching staff recently reached out to Naheem McLeod, a gargantuan 7-foot-4 Center via Florida State.
Since entering the portal, McLeod has heard from Rutgers, Syracuse, Memphis, West Virginia, Clemson, Ole Miss, Duquesne, Temple, La Salle, Memphis, High Point, and a barrage of others.
The Philadelphia native kick-started his collegiate career at national JUCO power Chipola College in Marianna, Fla.
While McLeod authored a minimal impact at Chipola--averaging just 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while playing in the prestigious Panhandle Conference--he showed upside with late strides in his development.
The larger than life big man recently culminated his sophomore campaign at FSU averaging 3.8 points and 2.7 boards, with his minutes fluctuating throughout the season.
McLeod logged just 6.6 minutes through five games, during the stretch run of ACC play. There were also, however, multiple games in which he played 25 minutes or more. This includes a 76-67 loss to Syracuse, with McLeod showing promise in scoring 16 points (7-for-9 FG), tearing down eight boards and blocking two shots.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board