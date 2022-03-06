Rutgers Hoops set to honor senior big men Nathan, Agee today

“It’s just been really special,” Nathan said when discussing his time at Rutgers. “When I came in as a freshman I think we were the worst team in the league, but it’s been really special to be a part of this and I’m glad to have been a part of this journey.”

Despite falling on opposite ends of the Rutgers basketball spectrum, Luke Nathan and Ralph Gonzales-Agee share a common bond: wanting nothing but the best for their program and teammates. Whether it is Nathan shouting during an opponent’s free-throw attempt or Gonzales-Agee hosting his “Ralph’s Corner” talk show, the duo has shown that one can make an impact both on and off the court.

“There’s no environment like it in the whole country, it’s such a special atmosphere and gives us such a great home-court advantage,” the Randolph native said. “Just to see how the fanbase has grown throughout the years too has been so special. They’re such a big part of what we do at home and bring the energy every time.”

Joining the team as a preferred walk-on in 2017, Nathan has had firsthand experience in seeing how much the program has grown the last few years and the type of environment Jersey Mike’s Arena (formerly known as the RAC) has become.

As for Gonzales-Agee, while his time on the banks will be short-lived, he is appreciative of his teammates welcoming him in with open arms and giving him a new perspective of what it means to be a student-athlete.

“Being the new guy, I was welcomed and it just felt good being accepted as a part of the group and being around guys who have a similar mindset to me,” Gonzales-Agee said. “I didn’t come from a power five school so being around these guys is definitely special.”

Gonzales-Agee also described what it was like becoming a Scarlet Knight and seeing the work his teammates put in to make sure they are at their best come game time.

“You see guys in the gym more or just as much as you and that’s good to be around,” Gonzales-Agee said. “It pushes you and makes you a better player. They have a goal and I want to accomplish their goal because I’ve never been around somebody that has similar goals to me. It means a lot and I love being a part of this group and seeing that from the same guys.”

Coming in as a grad transfer from San Jose State, Gonzales-Agee’s career has also included stops at CSU Dominguez-Hills and East Los Angeles College. However, none of those experiences can compare to the atmosphere of a packed Jersey Mike’s Arena according to the Victorville, California native.

“I definitely come from empty gyms and that’s before COVID so coming here and seeing the fans just waiting in line, let alone a sold-out crowd, it’s just mind-blowing to see the dedication and love they have for us because we have that same love for them,” Gonzales-Agee said. “They help us win games and they’re very supportive and we definitely love having them around.”

While there have been many special moments at 83 Rockafeller Road the last few years, one in particular that stands out for Nathan came earlier in the season when Ron Harper Jr. nailed a buzzer-beating three to take down then-No. 1 Purdue and give Rutgers its first-ever win against an AP top-ranked team.

“I’d have to go with the Purdue game,” Nathan said. “It’s not a lot of times you get to play the number one team in the country and to beat them was pretty special and I even got to check-in so that’s a special one to me.”

Now in a world where the transfer portal has become so prevalent in college sports, Nathan is appreciative he has been able to see the process through with guys he not only considers teammates, but friends.

“I think we just got a special group of guys together,” Nathan said. “We all love each other, we’re brothers, we do everything together and we just really wanted to stick together as a group and prove to everyone what we could do.”

And when it comes to head coach Steve Pikiell, Nathan will forever be thankful for the opportunity he provided for him and the fact he has never changed who he is no matter the success he has brought the program in his seven seasons,

“I think he’s definitely the same coach, he’s always had that crazy mindset where he wants to win every game and expects to win every game,” Nathan said. “He’s been a really special part in helping me grow too. I’ve gotten so much better from freshman year and him giving me a scholarship was really special.”

Nathan also described what it was like when Pikiell informed him he would be putting him on scholarship for his final season.

“I wasn’t even expecting to come back this year and when he brought me into his office and told me I had a spot I was very grateful,” Nathan said. “He’s a friend for life.”