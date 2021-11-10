Rutgers hoops season opener thoughts: A win is a win, sort of
The Rutgers men's basketball opened up the 2021-22 season with a 73-70 overtime win against Lehigh on Wednesday night at newly-named Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway.The highly-anticipated contest...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news