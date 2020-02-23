The Rutgers Hoops road struggles continued today as they suffered another loss on Sunday afternoon, as Wisconsin Defeated Rutgers by a score of 79-71. The Badgers were led by big man Micah Potter who finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block. While Rutgers was led by forward Ron Harper Jr, who had 19 points, eight rebounds and one assist. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD - OFFENSE AS A WHOLE DID SOLID THE SKINNY: Today’s shooting performance was one of the best that the team has put together all season (minus 3pt shooting). The Scarlet Knights finished the game shooting 50% from the field (30-of-60), marking the seventh time they’ve done that in a single game this season. Overall a decent offensive performance for Rutgers, who slightly surpassed their season average of 69.8 points per game today. THE BAD - THREE POINTERS STILL A PROBLEM THE SKINNY: Three point shooting woes contributed today as Rutgers started out the game going 0-of-7 (0-6 in first half) and finished the game shooting 4-of-14 beyond the arc. This isn’t too much of a surprise as the team is shooting 30.1% from three this season, but this team can’t afford to keep going 0 for 6 or worse to start games in the future, especially with some must win games coming up to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

