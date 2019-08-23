News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 11:19:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Hoops releases complete 2019-20 schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Basketball program announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season on Friday afternoon.

Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.

Rutgers Men's Basketball 2019-20 Schedule
DATE OPPNENT SITE

November 7th

Bryant University (NEC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 10th

Niagra University (MAAC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 13th

Drexel University (CAA)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 16th

St. Bonaventure (A10)

*Naismith Classic*

Scotiabank Arena

(Toronto, Canada)

November 20th

Stephen F. Austin (Southland)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 26th

NJIT (Atlantic Sun)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 29th

Uni. of Massachusetts (A10)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 3rd

@Pittburgh (ACC)

Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)

December 8th

@Michigan State (B1G)

Breslin Student Events Center (East Lansing MI)

December 11th

Wisconsin (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 14th

Seton Hall (Big East)

*GSH Classic*

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 22nd

Lafayette College (Patriot)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 30th

Caldwell Univ. (CACC - D-II)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 3rd

@Nebraska (B1G)

Pinnacle Bank Arena

(Lincoln, NE)

January 7th

Penn State (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 11th

@Illinois (B1G)

State Farm Center

(Champaign, IL)

January 15th

Indiana (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 19th

Minnesota (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 22nd

@Iowa (B1G)

Carver Hawkeye Arena

(Iowa City, IA)

January 25th

Nebraska (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

January 28th

Purdue (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

February 1st

@Michigan (B1G)

Madison Square Garden

(New York, NY)

February 4th

@Maryland (B1G)

Xfinity Center (College Park, MD)

February 9th

Northwestern (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

February 12th

@Ohio State (B1G)

Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)

February 15th

Illinois (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

February 19th

Michigan (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

February 23rd

@Wisconsin (B1G)

Kohl Center (Madison, WI)

February 26th

@Penn State (B1G)

Bryce Jordan Center

(University Park, PA)

March 3rd

Maryland (B1G)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

March 7t

@Purdue (B1G)

Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game
Loer3iplc9hskcpwq4y0
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}