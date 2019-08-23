Rutgers Hoops releases complete 2019-20 schedule
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Basketball program announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season on Friday afternoon.
Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.
|DATE
|OPPNENT
|SITE
|
November 7th
|
Bryant University (NEC)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 10th
|
Niagra University (MAAC)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 13th
|
Drexel University (CAA)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 16th
|
St. Bonaventure (A10)
*Naismith Classic*
|
Scotiabank Arena
(Toronto, Canada)
|
November 20th
|
Stephen F. Austin (Southland)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 26th
|
NJIT (Atlantic Sun)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 29th
|
Uni. of Massachusetts (A10)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 3rd
|
Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)
|
December 8th
|
Breslin Student Events Center (East Lansing MI)
|
December 11th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 14th
|
*GSH Classic*
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 22nd
|
Lafayette College (Patriot)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 30th
|
Caldwell Univ. (CACC - D-II)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 3rd
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
(Lincoln, NE)
|
January 7th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 11th
|
State Farm Center
(Champaign, IL)
|
January 15th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 19th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 22nd
|
Carver Hawkeye Arena
(Iowa City, IA)
|
January 25th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
January 28th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
February 1st
|
Madison Square Garden
(New York, NY)
|
February 4th
|
Xfinity Center (College Park, MD)
|
February 9th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
February 12th
|
Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)
|
February 15th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
February 19th
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
February 23rd
|
Kohl Center (Madison, WI)
|
February 26th
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(University Park, PA)
|
March 3rd
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
March 7t
|
Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)