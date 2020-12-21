The Associated Press has released another round of their weekly top 25 college basketball rankings have been released and the Rutgers Basketball team has taken another leap in the rankings, now up to No. 11 in the nation.

The ranking marks the fourth straight week that the Scarlet Knights have been ranked in the top 25 and also the team’s highest ranking since they were ranked as high as No. 3 overall during the 1975-76 season.

Rutgers achieved the new ranking after defeating both Maryland and No. 13 Illinois this past week to open up Big Ten Conference play 2-0.

Next up the Scarlet Knights will take on another ranked opponent as they will head out to the midwest to take on the No. 23 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday afternoon at 7:30pm EST on the B1G Network.