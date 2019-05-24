Rutgers Basketball has officially promoted Steve Hayn to assistant coach, per a report from Jerry Carino of APP.com.

Hayn has been working as an assistant coach for the Scarlet Knights this past evaluation period, most likely as a test from coach Steve Pikiell to see how he does with some prospects around the country.

Prior to joining Rutgers as a senior advisor in 2016, Hayn was the head coach of the US Merchant Marine Academy. Coming to Rutgers, Hayn brought along 25 years of coaching experience from places such as Genesee CC, Central Connecticut State, SUNY-Fredonia, Stevens Institute and Dowling College.

Overall, Hayn is a solid coaching hire, who is already familiar with the program and how Pikiell likes to run things. He also has a lot connections throughout the Northeast being born and raised in Port Jefferson Station, New York.

Here is a quick quote from Steve Pikiell back when he hired Hayn to become his senior advisor before the 2016 season.

"Steve is a quality person with extensive experience in the college game,' said Pikiell to ScarletKnights.com. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our staff. He has built winning programs at every level. He will serve as an invaluable resource to our players, coaches and staff in the development of a winning culture here at Rutgers."

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

2016-PRESENT: Rutgers (Senior Advisor)

2014-15: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (HC)

2006-14: Dowling College (HC)

2001-06: Stevens Institute of Technology (HC)

1999-01: SUNY-Fredonia (HC)

1996-99: Central Connecticut State (Asst.)

1995-96: Genesee CC (Asst.)

1993-95: Port Jefferson High School -- NY (HC)