For those on social media or watching just about news channel today, you’ve realized that the Big Ten Tournament has been cancelled and there is a good chance that the NCAA Tournament could be next.

With the recent outbreak of Coronavirus and it now becoming a global pandemic, the Big Ten announced that their conference tournament will be cancelled for the 2020 season. There is also a ton of speculation that the NCAA Tournament will be next to cancel and Rutgers fans, players and alumni are devastated about the news.

Here is a look at couple of posts from the Scarlet Knights players via social media…