Rutgers Hoops players react to news of Big Ten Tournament cancelation
For those on social media or watching just about news channel today, you’ve realized that the Big Ten Tournament has been cancelled and there is a good chance that the NCAA Tournament could be next.
With the recent outbreak of Coronavirus and it now becoming a global pandemic, the Big Ten announced that their conference tournament will be cancelled for the 2020 season. There is also a ton of speculation that the NCAA Tournament will be next to cancel and Rutgers fans, players and alumni are devastated about the news.
Here is a look at couple of posts from the Scarlet Knights players via social media…
Without basketball what is it to do! 🤦🏽♂️😔— Jacob Young (@Jybackk) March 12, 2020
Can we at least have Selection Sunday PLEASE @NCAA @marchmadness @CBSSports— Luke Nathan (@lukenathan33) March 12, 2020
It wasn’t supposed to go down like this...— Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) March 12, 2020
Forever made history. 😔 https://t.co/NRMe8hmmLZ— Joey Downes (@JoeyUPs3) March 12, 2020
#Rutgers Hoops players are beyond disappointed in Ight now.— Richie Schnyderite (@RichieSRivals) March 12, 2020
Here’s a look at what Myles Johnson posted on Instagram pic.twitter.com/yUfD17OOZX
1991/2020 ❤️🤞 pic.twitter.com/obFwCU3Ais— Geo Baker (@Geo_Baker_1) March 12, 2020
#Rutgers forward @__RHJR offers this statement on the recent #NCAA news. pic.twitter.com/JHDh8PtGRs— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) March 12, 2020
♥️⚔️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w3m2npZWnC— Myles Johnson (@MylestheMonster) March 12, 2020
Here’s a look at what #Rutgers guard @MontezMathis posted about this season. pic.twitter.com/XNA28bV1dK— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) March 12, 2020
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board