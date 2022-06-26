Rutgers Hoops offers 2024 local guard Moses Hipps out of Pennsylvania

Just the other day was the first day of contact allowed for the class of 2024 basketball recruits and Rutgers Basketball sent out a couple of new offers throughout the country.

One of the more local offers was dished out to Pennsylvania guard Moses Hipps out of Archbishop John Carroll over in Radnor, PA.

“I found out about the offer from Rutgers as I was walking into my eighth period class,” Hipps told TKR. “Coach Pikiell called me to tell me he was offering me. He told me to put it on speaker so my class heard the news too. I was very excited and my classmates were happy for me, so it made the moment even better.”