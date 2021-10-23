This offseason Rutgers Basketball managed to maintain their entire coaching staff once again, this upcoming season will be the third in a row that head coach Steve Pikiell has kept his staff together.

However coach Pike did make a few changes switching Steve Hayn to Chief of Staff and promoting TJ Thompson from Director of Basketball Administration to full fledged assistant coach.

Coach Thompson spoke with The Knight Report about the transition, his recruiting advantages, working with Geo Baker in the past and more.

