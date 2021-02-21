With a chance to bolster its resume for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, the Rutgers men's basketball team couldn't overcome a poor shooting performance as the Terrapins defeated the Scarlet Knights, 68-59, Sunday afternoon inside the RAC in Piscataway.

The loss dropped Rutgers' record to 12-9 overall and 8-9 within the Big Ten Conference.

"Our defense wasn't good. Our offense was not good," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. "They got to the free-throw line, shot 47% from the floor. There's nothing that we did well today. We turned the ball over three times against Michigan and today we had 15.

Check out some observations from the ugly contest from the Scarlet Knights' perspective below.

