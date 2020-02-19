The Knight Report spoke with Douby ahead of tonight’s game against Michigan to talk about his return, what he’s up to since retiring and a prediction for tonight’s big game.

Early this week Rutgers Basketball welcomed back one of the best players to ever put on a Scarlet Knights uniform, as the sixth leading scorer all-time Quincy Douby was back on campus to check out his former team.

First things first, what does it feel like to be back at Rutgers?

"It feels great to be back. It’s a different world here now, especially with the new facilities and we are now on an even playing ground with the other universities. It’s definitely going to help with recruiting and it gives the players somewhere to constantly work on their game. This is just going to be a benefit for the whole program and the entire university."

How bad do you wish you had a facility like the RWJ Barnabas Health APC when you were playing here?

"I told them if that was here when I was, I would’ve moved in there. When I was here we didn’t have that, a lot of times they used this gym for so many things and I would have to go back home to New York and try to get some work in. Like I said I’m happy for the university, happy for the kids and this is just going to be great. It’s going to continue to help build the program and it’s been a long time since they’ve been good. The last time they had a winning record I was here, so now to see this it’s like a whole 360 and it feels good."

I’m sure you’ve watched some of the games this year, but what do you think of the team this year?

"They got some hard nosed players, some real tough guys. They are very long, tall and they mirror coach (Steve) Pikiell. They basically mirror his identity for their defense, they are gritting and grinding, diving for loose balls. It’s a great team and I’ve been following them. Geo (Baker) has been hitting a lot of those tough shots and does a good job of being the leader of the team. They got guys that can come off the bench and keep that same level of intensity. Nobody on this team cares about individual stats and everybody just wants each other to have a good game. So it’s all really just fun to watch and I’m excited."

You were at practice the other day, what was your message to this team heading into this BIG game against Michigan?

"Just enjoy the moment. I feel like yesterday was my first day on campus, where I was trying to find my dorm room and stuff. It goes by fast, so they just need to enjoy it and not put too much pressure on themselves. Just take it one game at a time and continue to make that history."

Before this season, the last time Rutgers Hoops was ranked in the top 25 was the 1978-1979 season. Little jealous you guys couldn’t do that during your days playing?

"I’m not jealous man. Even though we didn’t have that type of success, I was still able to make a living. I was able to use this platform to showcase my talent and it earned opportunities for me. It also helped my family, as I got to move them out of the environment that we were living in, which as you know was a little dangerous. We didn’t have the team success, but Rutgers did a lot for me. I’m just happy for them and I want them to continue to do good."

What’re you up to now a days, since you've retired from basketball.

"I’m retired and right now I’m focused on real estate and I’m in on a lot of investment properties. We are doing some house flips. We live down in Miami and my wife does some music along with being a real estate agent. So we are focusing on that and it’s going really good for us. I made a lot of money during my playing days and I was able to invest in real estate. Now that real estate is taking care of everything for me, from my bills to my children. I’m happy man, I feel like Rutgers got me to that point. I’m just happy and life has been really good to me."

Walking into the RAC today, how much of an itch do you get to throw on the jersey and get back out there?

Man I’m a little rusty now. I was in the practice gym earlier shooting a couple bricks. I’ve been focused so much on the real estate thing, so I haven’t had much time to get into the gym and get some shots up. If I was in shape, I would love to be out there again, hitting some corner three’s and 30-footer’s, getting the crowd hyped. I’m excited to see the RAC back to how it was though, like when I was here.

Prediction for tonight’s Rutgers - Michigan game?

“They definitely are going to get that win. They lost a close one in Madison Square Garden, losing by six. A lot of times I thought they were going to take that lead, but they fell short. But I’ve played here at Rutgers and playing in front of this crowd it feels like you got a sixth man on this court. Tonight they are going to come out with an edge."