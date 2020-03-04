Rutgers Hoops lands Rivals 100 G Jaden Jones
2021 four-star shooting guard Jaden Jones wasn’t willing to play with the process and announced Rutgers as his home for college in a year.
It was the Big Ten stage, the coaching staff, especially coach Karl Hobbs and his pedigree that really sealed the deal and wrapped up a commitment that could turn into a program changer for the Scarlet Knights.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
“It was the Big Ten stage, the coaching staff especially Karl Hobbs, who mentored two hall of famers and thinks my son can be a pro,” his father said. “The culture in the building there is great. Everybody had good pitches but none like Rutgers.”
Rutgers moved in fast to secure a commitment from the No. 90th ranked player in his class and now have their highest rated recruiting prospect since Corey Sanders.
“He’s going to fit in tremendously,” his father said. “With the culture and the fact that the Jones’ are familiar with that part of the country. After the game, (during their official) coach said they didn’t have anyone like him. Now they do.”
Rutgers has improved a lot of the course of the season and held their first national ranking in decades. They have made a lot of progress this season and the recruiting has really picked up.
Look for Rutgers to build around the talented sharp shooter for, what could be, a program changing class.