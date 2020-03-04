2021 four-star shooting guard Jaden Jones wasn’t willing to play with the process and announced Rutgers as his home for college in a year.

It was the Big Ten stage, the coaching staff, especially coach Karl Hobbs and his pedigree that really sealed the deal and wrapped up a commitment that could turn into a program changer for the Scarlet Knights.

“It was the Big Ten stage, the coaching staff especially Karl Hobbs, who mentored two hall of famers and thinks my son can be a pro,” his father said. “The culture in the building there is great. Everybody had good pitches but none like Rutgers.”