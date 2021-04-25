SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Hyatt is listed as a 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard according to LSUSports.Net and finished last season averaging 4.2 Points and 3.1 rebounds per game while averaging 16 minutes of playing time per game.

Late Sunday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball made some waves on social media as the Scarlet Knights landed former four-star guard/forward Aundre Hyatt as he announced his decision via Instagram.

Out of high school, Hyatt was originally a member of the class of 2019 before he announced that he would forgo his senior year and decide between three schools (LSU, Rutgers and Seton Hall).

At the time, the four-star chose the Tigers in the end and would go on to redshirt the 2018 season before appearing in 53 games over the next two years. However, since the 2020 season did not count towards eligibility, Hyatt technically has three years of eligibility remaining.

As of now, it is unknown how Hyatt will fit into the Scarlet Knights rotation, but he is likely to fill in one of the guard spots left vacant after Montez Mathis (St. John's) and Jacob Young (Transfer/Graduation) left following this past season.

Stay tuned for more on Hyatt and Rutgers Basketball right here on The Knight Report!