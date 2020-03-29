Rutgers Basketball has landed its fourth verbal commitment in the class of 2020 Sunday when center Clifford Omoruyi announced his decision via social media.

The Roselle Catholic High School (Roselle, N.J.) product is ranked as the No. 36 overall prospect in the entire country, making him the highest ranked commitment for Rutgers basketball in the Rivals rankings era.

Class of 2008 big man Greg Echenique (No. 50 overall) was previously the highest rated recruit for Rutgers since Rivals started in 2003..

