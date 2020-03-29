Rutgers Hoops lands Clifford Omoruyi, No. 36 prospect in nation
STEVE PIKIELL. POUNDING NAILS. 🔨 @wizcliff77 ||| @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/rgYhrjEoMb— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) March 29, 2020
Rutgers Basketball has landed its fourth verbal commitment in the class of 2020 Sunday when center Clifford Omoruyi announced his decision via social media.
The Roselle Catholic High School (Roselle, N.J.) product is ranked as the No. 36 overall prospect in the entire country, making him the highest ranked commitment for Rutgers basketball in the Rivals rankings era.
Class of 2008 big man Greg Echenique (No. 50 overall) was previously the highest rated recruit for Rutgers since Rivals started in 2003..
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
TKR spoke with the 6-foot-10, 230-pound center’s head coach back in mid January, immediately after his visit to Rutgers, where the crowd chanted “We Want Cliff”.
"That was one of the cooler things that I've seen for one of our guys,” said Roselle Catholic HC Dave Boff. “It shows just how much New Jersey loves him and how much the Rutgers fan base would love to see him there. It lets him know that if he goes there he will have the support of the entire state."
Omoruyi is currently ranked as a four-star recruit, along with being the No. 7 overall Center prospect in the country for his 2020 class.
Stay tuned for more on Omoruyi’s commitment right here on The Knight Report!