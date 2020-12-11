Rutgers Basketball (4-0) is set to open Big Ten Conference play this upcoming Monday in a matchup against Maryland (4-1) at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. It will be the Scarlet Knights first road game of the season and a litmus test of sorts heading into B1G play. On Friday, head coach Steve Pikiell previewed the upcoming matchup and is confident that his team will be ready for the challenge. “We’ve just been hunkered down here and going over Maryland,” Pikiell said in his press conference. “We had a little bit of a crazy week here academically, but now we will really put a good focus into our practices here and be prepared for Maryland. They won our league last year, you guys know that and you also know that we’ve never won at Maryland. So it’s a huge test here coming up in our first league game and I feel like we will be well prepared.” SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

This weekend’s trip to Maryland will be the first road game for the Scarlet Knights in 2020 and there are a lot of things that come with hitting the road in today’s world. “I’ve never had more meetings over traveling,” said Pikiell. “We have to talk roommates, the bus driver getting tested for COVID, how we are going to eat since we can’t have a buffet. Spending a lot of time over just a regular road trip, but that is the world we live in, now just trying to keep everyone safe. Also Maryland has different restrictions than New Jersey and other places, so you have to be a lawyer too in order to figure out all their COVID stuff. A lot of things over COVID and a lot of things I guess in the past were taken for granted. We are just trying to be real smart and keep our guys healthy and safe. With adding that element of travel, buses and stuff, it just ups my nerves. We are going to go the day before, get tested in the morning. You have to get tested in the morning, you can’t just go up and down anymore, you have to go down there and get tested through their protocol. It just adds another layer to our travel.”