News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 10:30:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell offers 2021 C Anselem in person

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell took a trip to the west coast to visit Prolific Prep (CA). During his visit, he got the opportunity to see priority recruit Coleman Hawkins and also found himself o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}