Donnie Freeman visited Rutgers' campus in the fall, albeit that was before the Scarlet Knights catapulted up the national recruiting charts with a commitment from five star Class of 2024 multi-dimensional forward Ace Bailey and slick, left handed Class of 2024 point guard Dellquan Warren. With Rutgers boasting a Top-3 ranked national recruiting class and the program seemingly hell-bent on a commitment from Don Bosco five star point guard Dylan Harper, Freeman is playing the best ball of his young and illustrious prep career.

At DC-based national power St. John's College, Freeman has been a powerful and bulldozing 6-foot-8 interior finisher. He possesses the blend of strength and athleticism and agility at this level, turning in numerous highlight reel worthy dunks that give his team a psychological lift. Freeman has also displayed an evolving guard's skill set and polish, with his ability to step out and knock down the three-pointer and also distribute. As he continues to author a breakout junior season, Freeman was instrumental in leading St. John's to a dramatic victory over intra-city Gonzaga earlier this month. Freeman scored a game-best 29 points on the strength of a scalding 12-for-21 clip from the field. He added eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. As a one dribble attack the rim threat and also a catch and post threat, Freeman generated major buzz with this performance. Prior to this, Freeman was named MVP of the Morgan Wootten Tip Off Classic at the start of the month. Freeman catalyzed St. John's during a 66-58 victory over Blue Ridge HS in the event, scoring 16 points on an efficient 6-for-13 from the field and pulling down nine rebounds in 25 minutes. Freeman initially had his list whittled down to Rutgers, Maryland, Iowa, LSU, and Texas. The plot shifted, however, as he prolonged a commitment time that was originally slated for December and let the process play out. Alabama has also come in as a potential suitor, with the Crimson hosting Freeman for an official visit back on Feb.8.

While Rutgers has clearly made Harper the priority, they appear to be gaining traction with another dynamic 2024 guard in Kur Teng. Teng, of Bradford Christian Academy in Massachusetts, is a combination guard with a crafty, ambidextrous around the rim finishing repertoire and significant elevation on his deep jumper. Teng has made multiple campus visits now and has kept Rutgers among the top of a long list of potential suitors that includes Michigan State, Providence, Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Texas A & M, TCU, and others as well. As a downhill scoring threat with a strength and pace that enables him to thrive at this level, Teng would be able to play off the ball and play alongside Warren and Harper.

Dylan Harper of course, is the son of former NBA champion point guard Ron Harper and the younger brother of former program poster boy Ron Harper Jr., who authored a legendary career with the Scarlet Knights. Teng has Michigan State and Providence also vying heavily for his services. He plays for a Mass Rivals team with longtime connections to Providence, one which includes alumni such as former Friars guard and current NBA player David Duke Jr. Still, Rutgers appears confident in the workload they've invested in Teng. As basketball continues to be the bellwether attraction on campus, the 2024 class is shaping into one of the best in recent memory and program history.