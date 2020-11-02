SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Earlier today Rutgers Basketball senior guard Geo Baker was named one of 20 candidates on the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list — an award given annually to the nation’s top point guard by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Baker, who was recently named to the Preseason All-Big Ten First Team by Jon Rothstein of CBS and is all set to return for his third consecutive year as a starter for the Scarlet Knights. In his four years with Rutgers, Baker has appeared in 92 games and started in 79 of them and has scored a total of 1,041 points throughout his career. This past season, Baker was named to the postseason All-Big Ten third team after averaging 10.9 points per game along with 3.5 assists per game, 1.6 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Fans can vote in the Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies, with starting five fan voting going live on Friday, Nov. 6 right here.

The list of 20 players will bee narrowed to just 10 total players in late January before the five finalists will be announced in late February. The eventual winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on April 9th, 2021.