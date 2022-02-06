Rutgers hoops delivers the goods vs. Michigan State, can it keep it going?

“Great environment today. Jersey Mike's Arena was jumping. I loved the environment. I think I’m going to go get some subs today from Jersey Mike's after this. It was a great game,” Pikiell said. “Everyone obviously contributed. You know the respect I have for Michigan State. I think Coach Izzo is the best coach in the country. You have to play 40 minutes and we did today. A lot of guys did a lot of good things so I’m really pleased. This league, another tough one is right around the corner. So I’m happy, just for a moment.”

Rutgers (13-9) is 7-5 in Big Ten play and is 28-24 in the past two and half seasons after notching just 16 total league wins the five seasons prior. The Scarlet Knights shot 61.5%, the best clip they’ve shot ever in a Big Ten game. Six players scored in double figures.

After losing the previous 10 matchups with the Spartans, the Scarlet Knights have won two in a row. Rutgers defeated Michian, 67-37, last season. Rutgers is 11-2 at home in 2021-22 and 39-7 over the past three years.

Saturday, the Rutgers men’s basketball team earned one of its biggest victories since joining the Big Ten Conference with a 84-63 thumping of No. 13 Michigan State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.

Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi each netted 17 points apiece. Paul Mulcahy continued his stellar week with his first collegiate double-double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists. Geo Baker, after having no points last time out, poured in 12 points. Dean Reiber, in just 10 minutes, recorded 12 points, too. Caleb McConnell chipped in with 11.

The Scarlet Knights tallied 22 assists on 32 field goals, outrebounded Michigan State 31-20, and scored 11 fast break points and 19 points off of turnovers. Rutgers never trailed in teh game.

“We needed to match their physicality. I was pleased that our guys got out and we ran. We shared the game, 22 assists in a game like this is hard to do,” Pikiell said. “They were really good defensively. We outrebounded them, which was a huge key for us, they are one of the best rebounding teams in the country. When our guys are attached and play like that, Paul had a career high in assists, the job that Caleb did, Dean comes off the bench and gets his career high. Cliff doesn't miss a shot. Ron gets his head down and gets to the rim and makes some key plays. Jalen Miller comes in and gives us great energy. They really helped us move the needle in that second half with great energy.”

Michigan State shot 44.2% for the game and 45.8% on 3-pointers, but was less efficient in the second half making 3-of-8 triples and going 9-of-22 from the floor after the break. The Spartans had no fast break points and just 16 points in the paint compared to 38 for Rutgers.

“I wasn't loving the first half as far as our defense was concerned, I thought we played really good defense in the second half,” Pikiell said. “We turned the ball over like we did in the past. But, rebounding is always what we try to emphasize and especially against this team rebounding wise.

“We shared the game. We passed the ball. Paul. Caleb was flying around. He started on Max Christie, did a really good job, then we moved him onto Gabe Brown at the end who was playing really good basketball and he did what he was supposed to do. Our defense and our rebounding carried us in the second half.”

The starters played the bulk of the minutes and did the bulk of the scoring, but Reiber’s 12 points was a new career high and he did it making 5-of-6 shots including two 3-pointers. Mawot Mag, Aundre Hyatt, and Miller all saw time as well. Oskar Palmqust, Aiden Terry, Jaden Jones, and Luke Nathan came in during the closing moments.

“They’re coming. Dean, tip of that,” Pikiell said. “He keeps adding elements and he’s working at it. He’s learned how to wrestle with any of these big guys. Jalen can guard anybody, Mawot gives us good energy and Aundre. I like Oscar, too. I trust those guys and they are figuring it out.

“Dean’s earned it. He’s getting better and better. He’s athletic and can finish at the rim. He’s a good passer. You’re starting to see it now and he’s getting quality minutes in a really good league. Pleased with his development, but he works at it.”

Mulcahy has made a strong case to be the Big Ten’s Player of the Week. He went off for 31 points against Northwestern when he also notched seven assists and seven rebounds.

“He’s great. He’s impressive,” Pikiell said. “He’s always done a lot of things for us that don’t show up in the box score. He shares the ball and he’s worked hard to get his game where it is.”

Rutgers one game looks like an NCAA Tournament team capable of making a deep run, and the next gets off to a horrible start and looks lost on the road.

“We’re missing consistency,” Pikiell said. “Shots went in today and we rebounded. Sometimes we do that and sometimes we don’t. We’ve done that a lot. We were down 24 in a game the other. You don’t want to do that, but our defense got us back. We had great practices this week. I like this team.”

The Scarlet Knights have a NET of 110, so they still have plenty of work to do. Their remaining schedule is as tough as it gets, but opportunity is there with a bevy of ranked teams and Quad 1 games. The problem is you never know what team is going to show up from contest to contest.

“I like this team a lot. We practice hard. They're coachable. We have to continue to play like this,” Pikiell said. “Another ranked team defeated, we’re doing a lot of firsts with these guys. But we got a lot of basketball left and we got to continue to play at a high level. We have to be consistent. And our defense and rebounding was great today. Sometimes we do that and sometimes we don’t. These guys were committed and locked in today. And Jersey Mike’s was jumping, and that gives us a great lift.”



