Rutgers Basketball secured the program's eighth victory of the year today as they took down the Bucknell today inside of Jersey Mike's Arena by a final score of 85-50.

The game got started on a high note as Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi did what is becoming a tradition of sorts, as they connected for the opening tip-off slam dunk alley-oop. After that it was pretty smooth sailing as the Scarlet Knights went on a 16-4 run to open up the game. The offense as a whole was led by Omoruyi and McConnell who combined for 31 points on the night. Rutgers also got solid offensive contributions from Aundre Hyatt, Derek Simpson and Cam Spencer who combined for another 30 points as well.

As for the defense, they also played pretty well holding the Bison to just 50 total points, which was well short of their 73.7 points per game that they were averaging this season coming into today. Now the team didn't force a ton of turnovers on the night (14 total), but they did force Bucknell to take some questionable shots and force some passes which led to their Bison offense shooting under 30% from the field.

Overall today was a good day for Rutgers as they went in, got the early lead and got out unscathed. Expect this type of play to continue into next week as they hope to finish out of conference play with another victory.