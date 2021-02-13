Rutgers Hoops bounces back to defeat Northwestern for second time
Despite the loss to Iowa earlier in the week, Rutgers Basketball got back on the winning side of things today as they defeated Northwestern for the second time this season by a final score of 64-50.
It was an ugly start for the Scarlet Knights as they let the Wildcats go out to 12-4 run to start the game before Rutgers made the turnaround going on multiple runs to lead the game by 10 points at halftime and winning by 14 points at the end of the game.
Rutgers was led in scoring by guard Jacob Young who finished the game with 15 points to go along with his two rebounds and one assists. The Scarlet Knights also had center Myles Johnson have another big game finishing with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Below you can fine more on tonight's game, including the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.
You all, @RutgersMBB's @MylestheMonster is killing that poor rim today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UOXgWC0tcS— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) February 13, 2021
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Ron Harper Jr uses the screen and Myles Johnson rolls, jumps and catches the alley oop
UP NEXT: Rutgers will head out to Michigan next week for a Thursday afternoon matchup with the Wolverines. The game is set to tip-off at 9pm EST and will be televised on FS1.
