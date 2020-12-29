Rutgers Basketball got back to their winning ways today, as the Scarlet Knights were able to beat the Purdue Boilermakers by a final score of 81-76 inside the Rutgers Athletic Center.

About an hour before game time, Rutgers announced that starting forward and leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. was out for tonight's game after suffering an ankle injury in practice. However the Scarlet Knights were able to get a combo of guys to make up for his 23.4ppg, as guards Montez Mathis(25pts), Geo Baker(19pts) and Jacob Young(13pts) combined to score 57 points on the night.

However it wasn't all pretty today as Rutgers got out-rebounded on the glass 33-31 and once again had some of their top players get into foul trouble as Doucoure, Mathis, Baker and Paul Mulcahy all had to play with (THREE) fouls for a good amount of the second half. The Scarlet Knights also had three other players with two fouls a piece.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.

