PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers basketball team continued its undefeated ways at home on Tuesday night, beating the Purdue Boilermakers, 70-63. The Scarlet Knights were led by Caleb McConnell, who finished the game with 16pts, 7rebs, and 2asts, 1blk and 1stl. Rutgers also got a big game out of captain Geo Baker who finished with 10pts, 2rebs, 1ast and 1stl. Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD — RUTGERS BREAKS ON B1G LOSING STREAK THE SKINNY: Going into today’s game, Purdue was one of four Big Ten schools that Rutgers has never beaten since joining the conference in 2014. That changed tonight as the Scarlet Knights beat the Purdue Boilermakers, 70-63. This now leaves Michigan, Maryland and Michigan State as the final three B1G teams that Rutgers has yet to beat. However that could very well change as the Scarlet Knights next two games are against Michigan (neutral) and at Maryland. THE BAD — SECOND HALF TROUBLES THE SKINNY: I know I know, there really wasn't a whole lot of bad from Rutgers in this game. Despite holding the lead for a large majority of the game, the Scarlet Knights could not pull away. The lead was as big as 17 early in the second half, but Purdue kept coming back over and over again. In the future, Rutgers needs to do a better job of keeping their focus cause every time they get a big lead, they start to get careless. CRAZY STAT — RUTGERS DIDN’T SHOOT 14+ THREE POINTERS THE SKINNY: I know it probably sounds weird, but looking at the numbers this season you can tell Rutgers isn’t a good three pointing shooting team, as they shoot a Big Ten low 30.8% from beyond the arc. Looking at the game notes from the Scarlet Knights this season, they are 4-0 whenever they shoot 13 or less three point shots per game. To some this might not seem that crazy, but in today’s day in age, where they three point shot is king it is slightly surprising.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Ron Harper Jr saves the ball from going out and rushed down the court to finish the alley oop on the other end. UP NEXT: Rutgers will head to THE GARDEN to take on the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten Super Saturday matchup. Wrestling will take place at 1pm, with basketball to follow afterwards starting at 4:30pm EST. Fans can catch both matches live on BTN. More to come right here on The Knight Report.