Rutgers Hoops adds 2021 walk-on recruit Logan Stephens from Georgia

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard prospect spoke with The Knight Report about how he got in touch with Rutgers, when he plans on enrolling and what his goals are for his career as a Scarlet Knight.

Rutgers Basketball's latest addition came from the state of Georgia, as Woodward Academy guard Logan Stephens announced that he will be joining the team as a walk-on recently.

"For starters, during the rough times most of us have all been facing, I think it was undeniable opportunity when considering the academic and athletic opportunities that are available at Rutgers," Stephens told TKR. "During the majority of the recruitment process I’ve been in contact with the great coach (Karl) Hobbs and coincidentally he has plenty of ties to previous coaches I’ve played under, such a small world, it just kept developing from there."

The newest Scarlet Knight has yet to see the campus or any of the facilities in person just yet, but Stephens is very excited about checking it out when he arrives on campus in a few weeks.

"I haven't seem any of the campus in person yet, so I'm pretty excited for that," said Stephens. "We have to report for summer workouts soon, on the 27th to be exact so that's going to be the first time I see it."

When Stephens arrives on campus in a few weeks, he has a couple of goals in mind for not only his first year with the Scarlet Knights, but for the next four to five years as well.

"I usually hold myself to the rule of taking it one day at a time," he said. "Whatever I can do, I’ll make sure to complete in order to positively effect the team. I want to become a better player and grow as a team each day of every season I'm there."