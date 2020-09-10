Rutgers HC Schiano calls 2022 ATH Aidan Laughery to offer scholarship
Not too long after landing one of the top prospects in Illinois in defensive lineman Ryan Keeler, the Rutgers staff was back in the Prairie State again with a new scholarship offer. On Tuesday afte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news