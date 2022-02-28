Rutgers has two reg. season games to prove it belongs in the NCAA Tourney

From the analytic side of things, Rutgers is trending in the wrong direction and is now ranked 84th per the NET, 81st per Bart Torvik, and 76th per KenPom. Per Torvik’s Teamcast, the Scarlet Knights would have to win their next two games at Indiana on Wednesday and at home against Penn State on Sunday, and then keep the train going in the Big Ten Tournament in order to make the NCAA Tournament.

At this moment, Rutgers is clinging on to the No. 8 spot in the Big Ten standings which would give it one bye. It is essentially the third year in a row where Rutgers’ tournament hopes are coming down to the final games of the season.

“Win the next game, can’t really do anything else,” Harper Jr. said postgame. “We kind of control our own destiny and that’s what we have the pleasure of doing. It’s been that way the last two years and we’ve come through, so I have no doubt with the leadership on this team and this coaching staff that we’ll come up with a great game plan against Indiana and we’re gonna fight. It’s a hard place to play with Indiana. We have to play like we can. We’re fighting. After you lose a tough one like this to a really good team the mindset has to be just to go 1-0”

If Rutgers can muster victories in the next two games to round out the regular season, it would be hard for the tournament committee to keep a Big Ten team that is 18-12 overall and 12-8 in league competition before the conference tournament out of the Big Dance.

Indiana is another Quad 1 opportunity on the road while Penn State is a Quad 3 matchup.

A loss in either of the games would mean a trip to the National Invitational Tournament for the first time since 2006. Rutgers has played in the NIT 14 times. It got to the final in 2004.

In Saturday’s 66-61 loss to the Badgers, the top team in the Big Ten standings, Rutgers struggled in the first half, scoring just 24 points and making only 9-of-24 field goals. It was 0-for-6 on 3-pointers. The Scarlet Knights started attacking the basket more after the break and outscored Wisconsin in the second half, but Rutgers couldn’t quite get over the hump. Rutgers still didn’t shoot the ball well from deep or make its free throws, but its defense gave itself a chance.

An 8-0 run near the top of the second half cut what was once an 11-point Wisconsin lead down to three. Another 7-0 run 10 minutes later gave Rutgers a 51-50 advantage, but that was its only lead of the game and it was short lived. Geo Baker had a chance to tie the game on a 3-pointer with four seconds left but he missed.

“Wisconsin is, I think, 9-2 now on the road. One heck of a team,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “I thought we really fought. I’m proud of these guys. Ball wasn't going in during the first half, but I liked the looks. We fought back and gave ourselves a chance to win. Coach (Greg) Gard does a good job and they made a couple more plays than us down the stretch. We fought through a lot of adversity tonight and we're proud of our guys in the effort. It was disappointing but a lot of basketball left and we got to go on the road now.

“It's tough to beat any team twice in this league, and especially a ranked team. I find it hard to believe there's 12 better teams in the country. They play tough teams and have the record that they have. So you know, it's tough. It's tough to beat the team once and to beat the team twice is obviously very difficult, but you have to play great. That's why I’ve been telling these guys it's not just about showing up. You got to play great on both ends of the floor and that's what this league is all about. You got to play 40 minutes. We came a couple plays short. We’ll learn from it.”