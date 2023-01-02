Purdue (13-1, 2-1) was one of the last two remaining unbeaten teams coming into the game. The Boilermakers have lost the first contest of a new calendar year in four of the last eight years (2016, 2017, 2022, 2023). Rutgers is now 2-2 in Quad 1 games has won five out of the last six games with the Boilermakers.

The Rutgers men's basketball team downed No. 1 Purdue, 65-64 inside Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN. Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) also topped the Boilermakers last season at home when Purdue was also the top rated team.

Cam Spencer sank a 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go. Spencer came back in with four fouls. Spencer made the first defender miss with a pump fake, and then hit made the triple.

Fletcher Loyer drained a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go to put the Boilermakers up 64-62.

Paul Mulcahy pulled down a tough rebound in the paint, and put back his own miss plus the foul to put the visitors back ahead 58-55 with 3:35 left. Mulcahy hit another layup to make it 60-55.

Brandon Newman hit a jump shot, but then Mulcahy got another layup to keep it at 62-59. A Zach Edey dunk and two free throws by Loyer made it a one point game at 62-61.

Rutgers took its final timeout at 1:17 remaining.

Newman hit a 3-pointer to give Purdue a 55-54 lead, its first advantage since 18-17 in the first half. Aundre Hyatt tied the game back up with a foul shot for Rutgers.

Rutgers dealt with foul trouble all night. Spencer and Caleb McConnell both had four fouls while Mawot Mag, Aundre Hyatt, Mulcahy, and Antwone Woolfolk each had three. That led to Purdue gaining and advantage at the free-throw line.

Edey, who averages 21.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, had only four points and two fouls at halftime, but found life along with the Mackey crowd in the second half. Edey had nine points already at the under-12 timeout as the Boilermakers cut Rutgers' lead to 45-41 at the 11:11 mark.

The Scarlet Knights led by as many as 13 points in the first half thanks to a 10-0 run. Purdue turned the ball over eight times in the opening 20 minutes, and Rutgers scored eight points off of those turnovers. Rutgers was 50% before the break (14-28) while Purdue was just 6-15 as Rutgers held a 34-24 advantage.

Mulcahy led Rutgers with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six rebounds. Spencer finished with 14 points (6-of-8 field goals) and three assists, while Cliff Omoruyi posted 12 points and six rebounds.

Edey ended up with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Purdue. Newman had 11 and Loyer had 10.