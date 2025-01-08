Rutgers Football adds Four-Star Ohio Transfer DE Bradley Weaver

Weaver is listed at 6-foot-4, 262-pound defensive end prospect and hails from Hilliard, Ohio. He is also currently ranked a 5.8, Four-Star Transfer and the No. 93 overall prospect in the portal per Rivals.

Rutgers Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Ohio Defensive End Bradley Weaver has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus recently.

Out of high school, Weaver was ranked a 5.2, Two-Star prospect and chose the Bobcats over offers from several smaller schools. However he would go on to completely outplay that ranking. Also a standout wrestler, Weaver went 32-0 as a senior in 2021 and won the a state title at 285 in Division I (largest schools) in Ohio.

After appearing in just four games and redshirting as a freshman, Weaver would go on to appear in 36 games in total and make 26 starts over his four years with the program. In those four years with Ohio, Weaver finished with 102 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

This past season as a redshirt junior was arguably his best to date, as he finished with 44 tackles, 15 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 blocked kick. He was also top 20 in both QB pressures (50) and hurries (32) in the FBS this season, along with a 85.6 PFF grade that ranked him 32nd out of 867 qualifying defensive ends.

Along with all of that, Weaver was also college teammates at Ohio University with current Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes from 2021-23 and current Transfer Portal DB signee Jett Elad in 2021 before transferring to UNLV.

Weaver will have one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.