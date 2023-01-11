In a battle of the Big Ten Conference's two best defensive teams, there were late offensive fireworks in Rutgers' 65-62 win over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Cam Spencer for Rutgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten), like he did last week at then-No. 1 Purdue, drained a 3-pointer to put his team ahead with 14 seconds remaining.

A mishandled ball led to a tie up. With the arrow pointing to Rutgers, it inbounded the ball and got ball in Spencer's hands again, who made both foul shots to go up 65-62.

The Scarlet Knights' scored the game's final seven points. Spencer made six shots from behind the arc and finished with 23 points.

Northwestern's (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) two-game winning streak was snapped. The Wildcats, who received votes in the latest AP Top 25, were looking to move to 4-1 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1967-68.

Northwestern had won four of seven in Evanston coming in, but Rutgers has now has six wins in the last eight overall meetings against NU. Rutgers is 4-2 in league play for the second straight year. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 11-7 which began in 1969, but Rutgers started the matchup between the schools 1-9.

Julian Roper II hit a long 3-pointer with the shot clock running down from Chicago to give Northwestern a 62-58 lead. Paul Mulcahy hit two free throws to make it 62-60.

A 10-0 run gave Northwestern its first lead off the ball game with 4:30 to go. Chase Audige got to the rim and laid the ball off the glass for an easy two. Audige had seven points in the surge.

Aundre Hyatt responded with a 3-pointer for Rutgers to go back up 55-53. Ty Berry and Spencer traded triples to knot the score at 58-58.

