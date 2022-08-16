Rutgers freshman PG Derek Simpson adjusting after slow start

“For example, Geo Baker,” Simpson said. “He wasn’t highly recruited and Rutgers was really his only big-time offer. Pikiell believed in him and told him he’ll be great here. I trust the process.”

Rutgers has had success under Pikiell in bringing players that aren’t highly recruited, but they are hard workers and fit his system. Players have developed under the coaching staff, and the Scarlet Knights have turned the program around with NCAA Tournament appearances and high Big Ten finishes.

“Pikiell found me at a great time I think. I always talk with my family about all the recruiting stuff and stars don't matter and I have to go out there and work hard,” Simpson said. “Right now, it’s a great start. I don’t care about any other stuff. I’m here to work and win.”

The three-star point guard and Mount Laurel native racked up 12 offers with just Rutgers and Arizona State being his only high major ones. But Simpson is an underrated gem that head coach Steve Pikiell is very high on.

Simpson received praise from Pikiell during his interview session after Rutgers held a summer practice in front of the media this past Monday.

"He's one of the most athletic guards we've had I think since Corey Sanders,” Pikiell said of Simpson. “He's above the rim, he shoots the ball effortlessly, and has a good feel. He's just kind of learning our defenses and things that we want him to do. His ceiling is tremendous, and he's been very coachable.”

Simpson can blow past you and dunk with the best of them, and he credits his family for being able to do such things on the court.

“I have blessings from my mom and dad. My mom was a good swimmer and my dad was a basketball player (at Rider),” Simpson said. “My sisters also played, so I was always used to playing sports growing up. People would always tell me I’m quick off my feet. I’ve been working on explosive stuff.”

Simpson right now may be most effective on the offensive end, but he more than held his own on defense at practice. He gave transfer Cam Spencer, a guard who is expected to start, fits.

It wasn’t always easy though as the freshman had to take time to adjust to college.

“It’s been a great experience so far. I’m learning a lot. The transition was hard though, not going to lie. My first two weeks here were almost a struggle,” Simpson said. “This is a whole different level. It’s a whole new mindset when you come to college, and now I’m playing with guys who just went to the NCAA Tournament. The mindset is a lot different. High school you want to win a state title, and now we want to win a national title. It’s a great experience and I’m happy to be here.”

Something Simpson will have to get used to is fighting through screens from all the tall and strong players in the Big Ten.

“I talk about their bodies and about taking care of their bodies. The league is so physical,” Pikiell said. “That's what you're worried about. Geo spent some time talking to them about his experience fighting through screens. You live and learn and you hope your veteran guys are talking to younger guys about rigorous preparation and how hard it is to fight on a screen. There's a big difference with that from high school.”

Simpson will be playing point guard for Rutgers, and this year, he is most likely going to be a reserve off the bench. He could also play shooting guard.

“My strengths as a player are my athleticism and maybe breaking a player down,” Simpson said. “I can get to the basketball, make a bucket, or dish the ball off to one of my teammates. My best ability is being a point guard. I like to talk and motivate my guys. I think you’ll see me talking to the bigs and helping them out and calling out a screen.”

Simpson’s first semester at Rutgers will be getting underway in a few short weeks. Then preseason will arrive before Rutgers hosts Columbia on November 7 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. From now until then, the All-State pick has a few things he wants to improve at specifically.

“Let’s say my ball handling and my playmaking need to get a lot better,” Simpson said. “This is a different level from high school. It’s a step ahead. I want to gain some weight too and get stronger to use my body better.”



