Rutgers Football second year wide receiver Shawn Munnerlyn plans to enter his name into the transfer portal according to a tweet from Munnerlyn himself.

The former three-star recruit hails from Columbus, Ohio signed with the Scarlet Knights over offers from Boston College, Miami, Michigan, Purdue and many others.

This past season, the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder was thought to be originally coming to Rutgers as a tight end prospect, but in the end he signed with the Scarlet Knights as a receiver. In year one with the program he suffered a season ending injury, causing him to miss all of 2021 and he didn't appear in any of the first seven games for the 2022 season so far.

Munnerlyn will enter the portal with three years of eligbility remaining.