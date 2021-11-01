Rutgers Football WR Jessie Parsons has entered the transfer portal

On Monday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football wide receiver Jessie Parsons III has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Parsons originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

During his two seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Parsons appeared in two games, both this season and returned two kickoffs.

He will now have four years of eligibility left to play three elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Parsons and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!