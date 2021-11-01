 Rutgers Football WR Jessie Parsons has entered the transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 12:55:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football WR Jessie Parsons has entered the transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
On Monday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football wide receiver Jessie Parsons III has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Parsons originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

During his two seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Parsons appeared in two games, both this season and returned two kickoffs.

He will now have four years of eligibility left to play three elsewhere.

2021 RFOOTBALL TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB/DB

Peyton Powell

Cisco College (JUCO)

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcorn State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

TBD

DB

Darius Gooden

TBD

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}