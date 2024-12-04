Rutgers Football WR/DB Thomas Amankwaa set to enter Transfer Portal

On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football wide receiver / defensive back Thomas Amankwaa announced that he will be entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Amankwaa originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2022 recruiting class from Hillsborough High School and chose Rutgers in the end over 12 other offers from programs such as Akron, Delaware, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, UMass, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, South Alabama, Syracuse, and Villanova.

During his two seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Amankwaa bounced back and forth between wide receiver and safety, appearing in 27 games over three seasons, finishing with five total tackles and one pass defended. He will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Amankwaa and other Rutgers Football Transfer Portal news right here on The Knight Report!