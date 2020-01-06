SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Monday, The Knight Report obtained the offer letter for new Rutgers football wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood following an Open Public Records Act request with Rutgers University.

During his first season at Rutgers, Underwood’s anticipated salary is $250,000, fully guaranteed. The contract will last for two years.

This will be a slight salary decrease compared to last year’s staff under former head coach Chris Ash. According to USA Today, former wide receivers coach Lester Erb’s contract had him making $255,000 for the 2019 season.

Underwood’s salary is now listed as the third highest reported on the current staff behind defensive line coach Jim Panagos, who is making $450,000 and secondary coach Fran Brown, who is earning $575,000 annually.

There are also a couple of clauses within Underwood’s new contract.

- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.

- The University will also reimburse up to a total of $25,000 in relocation expenses.

- The University will waive Assistant Coach's liquidated damages obligation in the event Assistant Coach terminates employment after September 1, 2020 for a position that the parties mutually agree is a promotion from assistant coach to play-calling coordinator, or NFL lead position coach.

- Termination by Assistant Coach on or prior to September 1, 2020 — an amount to 100% of Underwood's then-current total annual compensation.

- Termination by Assistant Coach after September 1, 2020 — 20% of then-current total annual compensation.