{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 09:48:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football WR Ahmirr Robinson has entered the transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Rutgers Football wide receiver Ahmirr Robinson has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

Robinson is a former three-star recruit from the class of 2020, who played in a total of six games over the past two seasons as a Scarlet Knight. However he recorded no stats in any of those appearances.

The New Jersey native hails from Union and played for his hometown Union High School Farmers, a football program that has been kind to Rutgers over the years, sending guys like Peter Tverdov, Desmond Stapleton, Michael Larrow, Mike Tverdov and most recently Desmond Igbinosun to the banks.

Since the 2020 season did not count towards eligibility and he redshirted in 2021, Robinson will have four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

