News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 00:17:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football -- Week One PFF grades and Snap Counts

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Football program secured its first win of the 2019 season when the Scarlet Knights took down the UMass Minutemen on Friday night. The UMass defense had some success early on stopping th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}