Rutgers Football Week One Notebook -- Focus is on Temple

The Rutgers football team begins the 2021 season against Temple on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The game marks the return of fans in the stands and a chance to catch Greg Schiano in his second stint as head coach of the Scarlet Knights. "Excited about getting to finally play in front of our fans. I know people have been talking about the hurricane that's coming up. We have to go win a football game and we need our fans to do it," Schiano said during his game week press conference on Monday. "Everybody get your rain gear out. We need to pack the place and have home field advantage. "My guys constantly monitor the weather. I don't care what it is. Our team will be ready to go. SHI Stadium needs to be a home field advantage. We didn't play well in our stadium last year. We need to change that this year." Schiano and a few players met with the media earlier in the week and talked about a variety of topics. Check out the notebook below.

Scarlet Walk Rutgers missed out on a lot last season as did many other teams across the country without any fans. One thing was running out of the tunnel to a sold out stadium. Another was the Scarlet Walk, which is a tradition started during Schiano’s first go-around to commemorate “The Birthplace of College Football”. The players cannot wait for it. “The Scarlet Walk. That is one of my favorite things on this Earth,” Avery Young said. “I just can't wait to get all the fans there and hopefully get College Gameday to come. That would be a dream come true for me.” Definitely seeing and hugging my mom at the Scarlet Walk. I'll say the same thing,” Mike Tverdov added. “I'm really excited to see the fans. I can't wait, man. It's gonna be a great atmosphere. The best is yet to come for us.” “It’s a lot of excitement. First time I'm going to be doing the Scarlet Walk for real as a Scarlet Knight. It's going to be fun,” Aron Cruikshank said. “I can't wait to see everybody. So that should be a good time. I don't know what to expect. I just know that it's going to be loud and crazy in there. I can't wait to light up the 52. It should be fun, I can't wait. I'm from right across the bridge. A lot of fans are gonna pull up to the game. Should be a good atmosphere. I can't wait.” Evan Simon or Cole Snyder Noah Vedral was announced as the starting quarterback months ago, but the backup position was up for grabs and Cole Snyder and Evan Simon battled it out through training camp. No decision has been made as either the third-year sophomore Snyder or second-year freshman Simon could enter the game should something happen to Vedral. One this is clear, though, both signal callers did well during the last month. “They’ve done such a good job, both of them,” Schiano said. “We were hoping that it would just play itself out and be an easy decision, but each day they made it easier and easier. Me and Sean decided to make it ‘or’ and depending on the situation one guy may be better suited for a certain situation. We’ll play it by ear. I don’t think anybody won or lost the backup job.” Injury news On the injury front, grad transfer Patrice Rene was expected to come in and be a starter at one of the cornerback spots. However, he will miss the season opener due to injury. The staff is hoping he can return sooner rather than later. Tre Avery and Melton are listed as the two starting cornerbacks on the depth chart that was released. “As far as Patrice Rene, he’s got an injury. We’re hopeful he will return soon, but he won’t play this week.”

OT Hollin Pierce (72)

Offensive line clarity Speaking of the depth chart, at right tackle, Hollin Pierce, who stands 6-foot-8, 325-pounds, is listed at the backup to Brendan Bordner. TKR first spotted Pierce as the backup left tackle last fall. Pierce was the most improved player on offense in the spring. Pierce came in bigger than he is now, and coach Jay Butler and the strength helped get him leaner and he has become quite a player. “Hollin’s done an incredible job. He’s worked hard to reshape his body, learn our system, and grow as a player,” Schiano said. “He’s become a guy who is legit in the mix. He will play and depending on how he does, he may play a lot. It’s a great story. He's a guy who came off the straight and he can play in a big-time game.” Coming into training camp, Schiano challenged the offensive to improve. They did that, but the coach said there’s still room to grow. Rutgers needs added production on the offensive line to compete with the stronger teams in the Big Ten. “I feel much better than we did compared to at the start of camp,” Schiano said. “We’re not where we need to be, but as long as we progress, eventually we’ll get there.” Mayan the mauler Many expected Ifeanyi Maijeh, a transfer from Temple, to just come in and take over the starting defensive tackle spot that was held down by Michael Dwumfour in 2020. Instead, Maijeh was nicked up some during camp, and Mayan Ahanotu jumped ahead and performed well. Schiano coached Ahanotu in high school at Berkeley Prep in Tampa. “Tremendous growth. When we took him, it was based on the kid I coached in high school,” Schiano said. “He’s friends with my twins. I loved coaching him in high school and he’s the same guy now. He’s playing well and he’s earned the start. I’m excited for him.” Toure the terror At a recruiting camp this summer, Mohamed Toure introduced himself as a defensive end. He played linebacker in 2020. Toure posted 4.5 sacks last season coming off the edge standing up, and he also dropped back and snagged a key interception as well. Expect him to play both close to the line of scrimmage and as a traditional linebacker this year. “He’s going to play both. He gives us multi-positional flexibility,” Schiano said. “Whether it’s on first, second, or third down, you can move all over the place. Mohamed has become very comfortable in the scheme and he can learn more positions. He’s young and hasn’t played a ton. He’s had some productivity and we want to get him more opportunities.”

WR Bo Melton against Nebraska in 2020 (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)