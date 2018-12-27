Rutgers Football: Way too early 2019 defensive depth chart
The Rutgers football team wrapped up its third season under head coach Chris Ash a few weeks ago as the team finished the year with a record of 1-11.There's still months to go until spring practice...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news