TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football walk-on WR Christian Dremel now officially on scholarship

There hasn't been much to talk in regards to the Rutgers Football program lately as we are still in the thick of what seems like a very long offseason.

However on Friday afternoon, Rutgers Football walk-on wide receiver Christian Dremel took to Twitter to announce that he has been awarded a scholarship.

"Never forgetting from where I came, and no matter where I’m headed promise to always stay the same," Dremel said in a tweet. "Blessed to have earned a scholarship, thank you to everyone that has helped me along this journey."

