TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football walk-on WR Christian Dremel now officially on scholarship

Rutgers Football walk-on WR Christian Dremel now officially on scholarship
There hasn't been much to talk in regards to the Rutgers Football program lately as we are still in the thick of what seems like a very long offseason.
However on Friday afternoon, Rutgers Football walk-on wide receiver Christian Dremel took to Twitter to announce that he has been awarded a scholarship.
"Never forgetting from where I came, and no matter where I’m headed promise to always stay the same," Dremel said in a tweet. "Blessed to have earned a scholarship, thank you to everyone that has helped me along this journey."
#Rutgers Football WR Christian Dremel is now officially on scholarship, congrats Christian!!— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) January 22, 2021
Dremel arrived on campus a few years back as a preferred walk-on commit as a member of the 2019 recruiting class. The former Don Bosco Prep product chose to walk-on with the Scarlet Knights after earning a scholarship offer from Howard and drawing interest from many schools around the Northeast.
Despite technically redshirting his freshman year with the team, he still managed to appear in four games, hauling in two catches for 19 yards against Penn State in the final game of the 2019 season.
This past year, Dremel was listed on the deep all season long, as the main backup to starting slot receiver Aron Cruickshank. He appeared in all nine games and managed to haul in nine catches for 39 yards.
Since Dremel redshirted in 2019 and 2020 didn't count, he will now technically enter the 2021 season as a redshirt true freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.