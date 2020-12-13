In a game that featured just three points before halftime, Rutgers was able to dig down deep and defeat Maryland 27-24 in overtime to improve to 3-5 on the season. Here are three thoughts after the game: SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

A Painful Reminder Of The Times We Are Living In After the win, Head Coach Greg Schiano was nearly brought to tears and revealed during his postgame press conference three players had lost loved ones during the week, including two due to COVID-19. “When we started this week this was a really fatigued team not just physically but emotionally,” Schiano said. “We had three of our players lose loved ones this week, two to COVID. It’s been a tough week for all these kids but they did exactly what we asked them to do: they kept fighting.” Not enough can be said about the sacrifices these young men have been/are willing to make in a season unlike any other. As one of the few Big Ten teams who have been able to play for eight straight weeks, it is a testament to not only the character each member of the program has, but the responsibility they have been willing to take upon themselves as well.

Road Warriors Whoever had Rutgers winning three regular season games this year with all of them coming on the road can stand up and take a bow. With this latest victory, the Scarlet Knights not only matched their combined win total of 2018 and 2019, but they earned three conference road victories for the first time since 2012 as well. “I’m proud of our guys, they believe in each other, play for each other, and love each other,” Schiano continued. “That’s what fuels their passion, to play for each other so that’s probably what it was.” Although a 3-5 record might not look like much on paper, anybody who has followed this program can see the vast improvements in all phases of the game and the remarkable turnaround from where they had been the last few years. “I just felt what they’ve been through this week, I was hoping that they could win the game,” Schiano added. “So I’m really happy for them.” And while just about any Rutgers fan would have likely signed up for three wins going into the year, it is tough not to get greedy and think about with a made kick here and a few extra plays there if this season could have had even more juice to it and the Scarlet Knights made a bit more noise in the Big Ten.