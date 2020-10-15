Las Vegas has decided to release the point spreads for week one of the Big Ten college football season and they have weighed in on Saturday afternoon's in conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans.

Last season the Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 2-10 and were ranked the second lowest scoring offense in all of college football, averaging just 13.2 points per game. This season the program has a new face at the helm as Greg Schiano returns to the program that he once built into a top 10 ranked football team in the country. Now that Schiano back, can he also bring back that magic he had during his first tenure to turnaround the Scarlet Knights once again?

After going 7-6 last season, the Michigan State Spartans athletic department also thought that a change was necessary as the school decided to let go head coach Mark Dantonio. The school then decided to go out and hire Mel Tucker after just one season at Colorado, where he finished 5-7 on the year. Now the main question is does Tucker have what it takes to get Michigan State back to a competitive program once again? Only time will tell.

This will be the 12th time the two schools have met on the gridiron, with the Spartans leading the series 8-3. The last time the Rutgers beat Michigan State was back in 2004 when the Schiano led Scarlet Knights won 19-14.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game in East Lansing is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.