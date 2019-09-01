According to Vegasinsider.com , the Scarlet Knights have opened as 20 point underdogs to the Hawkeyes.

Las Vegas has released the point spreads for week two of the 2019 college football season and the experts have weighed in on Saturday afternoon's Big Ten matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Last week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took on a lowly ranked UMass team and were able to win handily by a final score 48-21. The Scarlet Knights were led on offense by running back Isiah Pacheco who ran for 156 yards and 4 TDs on just 20 carries.

On the flip side the Iowa Hawkeyes also were also able to handle business pretty easily last week against a low ranked Miami (OH) Redhawks team. The Hawkeyes ended up winning by a score of 38-14, mostly thanks to quarterback Nate Stanley who lit up the stat sheet for 252 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Saturday's matchup between the two programs will be the second time the two schools have met on the football field, with Iowa leading the series 1-0 after a 14-7 victory back in 2016.

Kickoff for Saturday's game in Iowa City, Iowa is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

--------------------------------------------------------------

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel