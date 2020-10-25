Las Vegas has released the point spreads for week two of the Big Ten college football season and they have weighed in on Saturday afternoon's in-conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers.

According to Vegasinsider.com, the Scarlet Knights have opened as 13 point underdogs against the Hoosiers.

