Rutgers Football versus Indiana point spread released
Las Vegas has released the point spreads for week two of the Big Ten college football season and they have weighed in on Saturday afternoon's in-conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers.
According to Vegasinsider.com, the Scarlet Knights have opened as 13 point underdogs against the Hoosiers.
This past weekend the Scarlet Knights opened up Greg Schiano's return to the helm of the program with a big 38-27 season opening victory over Michigan State to beat the Spartans for the first time since 2004.
On the flip side, the Indiana Hoosiers opened up their 2020 season against number eight ranked Penn State and managed to take down to the Nittany Lions 36-35 in overtime.
This weekend's game between Rutgers and Indiana will be the seventh ever matchup between the two schools, with the Hoosiers leading the series 4-2. The last time the Rutgers beat Indiana was back in 2015 when the Kyle Flood led Scarlet Knights won by a final score of 55-52.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Piscataway, New Jersey is set for 3:30 EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
