According to Vegasinsider.com , the Scarlet Knights have opened as 7.5-point underdogs to the Eagles.

Las Vegas has officially released the first look at the point spreads for week four of the 2019 college football season. The betting experts have weighed in on Saturday afternoon's former Big East matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Boston College Eagles.

The Rutgers Football team is coming into Saturday's game fresh after a week off. However in week two of the season, the Scarlet Knights suffered a very tough loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 30-0. Along with the disappointing defeat, Rutgers also lost starting quarterback McLane Carter to injury when he suffered a concussion. Carter's status for the game is still up in the air, as he has not yet been cleared by the medical staff.

On the flip side, the Boston College football team is coming off a defeat of their own as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Eagles 48-24. Earlier in the year the Eagles took down Virginia Tech in week one and Richmond in week two.

As mentioned previously, this Saturday's matchup between the two programs will be a rematch of two old Big East conference foes. This weeks matchup will be the 27th matchup between the two teams and with BC leading the way with 19 wins.

Kickoff for Saturday's game in Piscataway, New Jersey is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

