The Transfer Portal officially become open for business on December 5th and it's been a mad house of sorts as FBS players from across the country officially were allowed to enter their names into the portal and begin their recruitments all over again.

Now with that being said, Rutgers Football has been pretty active so far sending out offers, visiting prospects in person and is hoping to get a couple of these kids on campus over the next few weeks.

With that being said, let's take a look at the latest offers, names to know and more.