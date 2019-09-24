News More News
Rutgers Football Top Three offensive plays versus Boston College

Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

This past weekend Artur Sitkowski got the start under center as McLane Carter was still in the concussion protocol. Sitkowski went 23-of-33 for 304 passing yards to go along with one touchdown and ...

