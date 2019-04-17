The rumors that tight end Travis Vokolek would transfer have been swirling the program since last summer but died down some this offseason when he had the chance to win the starting job. However, Vokolek has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal and will now seek out an option to transfer.

After talking with a few sources, we have confirmed that he's entered the portal as it sounds like Vokolek is home sick and will look to transfer closer to his home in Missouri.

With the loss of a potential starter, you may ask yourself "Where does Rutgers go next?"

The Scarlet Knights currently have two scholarship tight ends on the roster in Johnathan Lewis and Matt Alaimo, but Alaimo still has yet to receive his eligibility waiver from the NCAA. So that leaves Rutgers with only Johnathan Lewis, a converted quarterback as the lone scholarship tight end on the roster.

Behind Lewis Rutgers has a couple of walk-ons in Jonathan Pimental, Brandon Myers and another recently converted quarterback in true freshman Cooper Heisey.

The one good thing about this situation is that the Scarlet Knights have two open scholarships at the moment. Although one of those scholarships was originally expected to be used on either an offensive or defensive lineman, Chris Ash and crew might have to use it on a tight end at this point.

Vokolek is now the fifth player to announce his decision to transfer from the program this offseason, joining the likes of RB Trey Sneed (Fordham), FB Max Anthony (N/A), TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Pitt), and OL Jonah Jackson (Ohio St.).

